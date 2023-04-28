SIOUX FALLS - Thomas A. Anderson, 84, of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls surrounded by the love of his family.

Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, also at the funeral home. Memorial may be designated to the family for future designation to the Shriner's Hospital and Feeding South Dakota.

Tom was born February 18, 1939, to Art and Doris (Beto) Anderson in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Sioux Falls attending Lowell Elementary School and graduating from Washington High School in 1957. He was active in sports throughout high school, playing football at WHS and basketball with the YMCA City League going undefeated his senior year.

He attended South Dakota State University in Brookings earning a Bachelor of Science degree. This is also where he met his future wife Margaret Fedde of Burke, SD. She needed some convincing to date him but hadn't regretted a day since. Tom and Margaret were married on a blustery December day in 1961. They spent over 61 years together. From this union they had three children: Tom, Mark, and Peggy.

Tom began his military career upon enlistment in the South Dakota National Guard in 1959 where he proudly served 34 years. Throughout his military service, he served in many command positions achieving the rank of Colonel. His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal Third Award, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, the South Dakota Distinguished Service Ribbon, and the South Dakota Desert Storm Ribbon. He was well known for performing "Duty, Honor, Country", a memorable address by General Douglas MacArthur, at National Guard functions performing with the South Dakota Army National Guard Band.

He retired in 1994 in Rapid City where he lived with his wife Margaret for 38 years before moving to Sioux Falls in 2022 to be closer to family.

During his time in the military, he was given the nickname TACO by his friends. He loved this nickname. There is quite a bit of lore on how it was given with no one remembering exactly how it came about, but he used it proudly the rest of his life.

He was very active in his local communities of Brookings, Mitchell, and Rapid City with civic affiliations including membership in the Brookings Optimist Club, Brookings Boy Scouts Leader, Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce, Mitchell Exchange Club, two years as President of the Mitchell City Council, Mitchell and Rapid City Elks Club, the South Dakota Municipal League, American Legion, the Rapid City Planning Commission, Rapid City Morning Optimist Club, and the Rapid City Naja Shrine volunteering as a driver transporting kids to the Shriner's Children's Twin Cities Hospital.

Tom was full of life. He loved to laugh, dance, sing, have fun, and above all, spend time with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer spending every moment he could on the course wagering with his friends, participating in many tournaments and most importantly, as he would say – "it's all about the fellowship". When he wasn't playing golf, he was watching it on tv cheering on his favorite players. He was also a passionate outdoorsman spending hours hunting and fishing with an annual family deer hunting trip north of Murdo for more than 40 years. He was a proud Jackrabbit fan never missing a game when it was on TV.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; and their cat, Chloe; sons: Thomas (Jane) Anderson, Sioux Falls, and Mark Anderson, Santa Monica, CA; daughter, Peggy Anderson, Sioux Falls; three grandchildren: Tara (Chris) Hathcock, Sioux Falls, Cory Anderson, Sioux Falls, and Kelli Anderson, Sheridan, WY; three great-grandsons: Trace, Tristen and Gage Hathcock; siblings: Bill Anderson, Kirk (Jan) Anderson, and Marlene Marquesen all of Sioux Falls; and many cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Doris; and in-laws, Cedric and Naomi Fedde.

He was a beloved family member and friend and will be missed by many.