Thomas Alan Escott

He grew up in Faith, SD, and spent his childhood days on the farm. A rebel through and through, Tom forged the date on his military entry documents in order to enlist at 15 years old. He served in the Navy and the Army and loved to talk about his time spent seeing the world.

In his younger years, Tom was a crane operator, a musician, and a carpenter. He loved to play poker, strum his guitar, and read. He was humble and kind and quick with a joke. He spent many years restoring antiques and had the reputation for being able to fix anything. His greatest accomplishment was his family. He deeply loved his four children, his four grandsons and his wife of 31 years. He and his wife made quite the home out of their little fixer-upper and for years the kids, grandkids, and even people passing by loved to see the Christmas lights and decorations that were sure to be there every single year.