 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas Bluhm

  • 0

SPEARFISH | Thomas Bluhm, age 75, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

The funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday, January 29th 2022 at the New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Spearfish. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held in Rosehill Cemetery, in Spearfish.

Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Tom's funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on his obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bruce Miller sits down to talk with Oscar nominee Diane Warren about her success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News