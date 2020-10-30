Thomas Boomersbach

RAPID CITY | Thomas Bommersbach, 92, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Hospice House in Rapid City. Due to COVID restriction, a private funeral was held at that time. A public Memorial Mass is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

Tom was the sixth of 11 children born to Joseph and Veronica (Gerle) Bommersbach, who immigrated from Europe.

Tom attended school in Oakes, ND, until his junior year of high school when he chose to leave school to take over his Dad's job with the railroad, due to his Dad's poor health. Before Tom could return to high school, he was drafted. He entered the U.S. Army in 1945 as a combat engineer. He served for eight months before being discharged.

After the Army, he completed a four-year apprenticeship as a journeyman machinist in Huron. He was assigned to the C&NW Railroad as Mechanic-in-Charge. He was transferred to Pierre, where he met the love of his life, JoAn Kraus. His job transferred him to Rapid City in 1968.

Receiving a high school diploma was important to him. He attended St. Thomas More High School to complete the last credits he needed to receive his diploma. He graduated in 1993, the same year as his grandson, Jeremy.