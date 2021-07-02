Thomas Borella

Tom had an infectious laugh and there was never a dull moment while in his presence. He was very close to his immediate family. His nieces and cousins were important to him. He was always the center of attention and had the unique ability of remembering everyone's birthdays. Tom and his brother, Perry, were inseparable and spent numerous hours going to Post 22 games, hunting, fishing, and exploring the many sparsely traveled roads in the immediate area. Lately, they could be seen in their ugly green van waving their hands in the air and singing to the many songs of the '60s. The highlight of Tom's life was when his sister, Jane, frequently visited from San Diego. They also had a special bond and he always cherished those moments.