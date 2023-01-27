FORT PIERRE - Thomas Christensen, 73, of Fort Pierre, passed away at his home of natural causes on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel, Pierre, SD, on Sunday, January 29, 2023 with a time of sharing starting at 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery.

For those unable to attend the services, they can view his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. A full obituary is available on the funeral home website.