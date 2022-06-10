Thomas Edwin Lowther

BUCKEYE, AZ - Thomas E. Lowther, 70, of Buckeye, AZ, went home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2022, after a long battle with multiple health issues. Thomas was a fighter up until his last breath and spent his whole life loving, caring and providing for his family. Thomas is known for his never-ending positive attitude, outstanding work ethic and his unwavering dedication to his family, friends, and country.

Thomas was born on March 30, 1952, in Oberlin, OH to Ray Lowther and Barbara Stewart. He was raised in Ohio, enjoyed spending time with his horse, his friends and often spoke of his fond memories of working at Old Man's Cave (Logan, OH) until he enlisted into the United States Air Forces after graduation. Thomas entered the military in August of 1971 and was an active member until he was medically discharged in January of 1989 at the rank of MSgt. During his assignment at Ellsworth AFB, Thomas met the love of his life Shanon. They met at Charlie's Lounge in Box Elder, SD and was later married on April 8, 1977.

After serving his country, Thomas moved his family back to Rapid City, SD, and there found a new passion working with Veterans; first as a Veterans Outreach Rep and then as a Transition Patient Advocate for post 9/11 Veterans before retiring and moving to Buckeye, AZ in 2013.

Thomas's family and grandchildren were most important to him. He had a passion for model railroading (trains), building model cars and planes, golfing, hunting, fishing, and bowling.

Thomas was a life member of the American Legion #303 in Hermosa, SD, Air Force Sgts. Association, life member of Post #29 of TREA, and life member of the American Disabled Vets South Dakota Chapter.

Thomas leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Shanon Lowther (Buckeye, AZ); son, Chuck (Lisa) Lowther (Gila Bend, AZ); daughters: Stacy (Kevin) Turner (Lebanon, IL), Mandy (James) White (Goodyear, AZ); half-sister, Ranelle Lowther (Lancaster, OH); as well as eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Thomas is preceded in death by his (father) Ray Lowther; (mother) Barbara Stewart; (brother) James Lowther; (sister) Roxie ONeil; (half-brother) Carl Siebert; (half-brother) Kevin Lowther; (step-sister) Carol King; (infant granddaughter) Jaylnn Johnson; and (infant grandson) Kaisen Johnson.

Thomas will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD on June 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Reception to follow at the Moose Lodge located at 815 E St. Patrick St, Rapid City, SD from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.