HOT SPRINGS - Thomas Elwin North, 71, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away March 18, 2023 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Rosary will be held 9:30 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, SD.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, SD, followed by Christian Funeral Committal service at Black Hills National Cemetery, time to be determined.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.