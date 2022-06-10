Thomas Goeffry Terry

RAPID CITY - Thomas Geoffry Terry, 70, of Rapid City, SD left us the morning of June 5, 2022.

Tom was born March 19, 1952 in Sioux Falls, SD to parents Selma (Gunderson) Terry and Charles E. Terry. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1970, studied Psychology at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, and went on to receive a Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy from San Francisco State University in 1977. Tom moved back to Sioux Falls to start his career in counseling, where he met his first wife, the late Amy (Neuharth) Terry. They were married in 1980 and, after living and working in Oregon for a short time, moved to Rapid City, SD where their daughter Erin was born in 1983. Tom was a proud and devoted father throughout his life.

Tom had a rich career in counseling, practicing for over forty years, most notably at Black Hills Psychiatry in Rapid City and the Mental Health Center of Sheridan, Wyoming. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved scuba diving, cycling, and skiing in his youth, fly-fishing in his later years, and pheasant hunting and hiking throughout the Black Hills with his beloved canine companions through the years: Cooper, Casey, Tucker and Max, to name a few.

In 1992 he married his late wife, Karen (Canton) Terry, who brought so much love and joy into his life, including his step-children Kaila (Devine) Burkitt and Chris Devine, and also a passion for golf, which was one of their favorite shared pastimes. He also loved cooking, claiming victories in both chili and wing competitions in Sheridan, WY, and was always eager to impress house guests with his latest Thai curry creation. His adventurous spirit led him on global travels including much of the Caribbean, Western Europe, and South-East Asia, along with many stateside trips to National Parks and the Oregon and California coasts in his Roadtrek van.

Tom is survived by his brother, Chuck Terry of Littleton, CO; his sister, Barb Campbell of Sioux Falls, SD; his daughter, Erin (Terry) Smith, her husband Oliver Smith and their two children, Tom's beloved grandchildren, Sawyer and Marlow Smith of Santa Rosa, CA.

Burial Services will be held at Pine Lawn Memorial in Rapid City on Thursday July 14 at 3:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at Canyon Lake Resort Lodge, July 14 from 4:00-6:00 pm. Online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.