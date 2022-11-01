RAPID CITY - Thomas Michael Klein, age 67 of Rapid City, died November 1, 2022.

Tom was born on August 16, 1955 in Mobridge, SD and was a graduate of Mobridge High School in 1973.

After high school he began learning the carpentry trade with his uncle, Gene Kraft and moved to Rapid City in 1977 where he mastered his trade. He operated many years as the sole proprietor of Tom Klein Construction. His work was well known throughout the Black Hills as he was the finish carpenter on many high value homes.

Survivors include his mother, Marie of Rapid City, SD, sister, Cheryl Norby of Rapid City, SD, brothers: Gene of Overland Park, KS, Ken of Nashville, TN, and Butch of Aberdeen, SD.

Tom was courageous in his fight with cancer for over two years. He used this time to work on his house that he built over 37 years ago. Every detail was important to him and many homeowners were rewarded by this attribute.

Though he spent most of his time working, he enjoyed his Harley motorcycle and was a tournament pool player. He loved his two cocker spaniels, Joey and Cody. Occasionally he would enjoy hunting and fishing. There are no public services planned. Please visit the online guestbook for Tom at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.