GLENWOOD SPRINGS - Thomas R. Dennis, an avid outdoorsman and hunter, referred to by friends and family as "The Prairie Pirate," passed away at his home in Glenwood Springs on November 1, 2022 after a courageous 10-month battle with cancer. His loving wife of 23 years, Suzy, who had helped him every step of the way during his cancer journey, was by his side at the time of his passing.

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas on March 14, 1956 – Tom was an Air Force brat that lived in many countries, and later himself served in the Navy. In September 1967, he and his family moved to his Father's hometown of Rapid City, South Dakota where Tom attended school and became a long-time resident.

In August 1982 he married Deb Redenius, and their son, Parker Dennis was born in October 1983. Tom knew the Black Hills like the back of his hand and shared his love of the area with anyone that he met, including his second wife Suzy Dennis, whom he married in 1999.

Especially proud of his 30-year sobriety anniversary, as an AA Sponsor, Tom touched many lives of those seeking a path of healing as "Friends of Bill". Having met his wife Suzy at an AA Meeting in 1998, recovery was always a central and valued aspect of his Life.

In October 2017, Tom and Suzy moved to Colorado where, during the final years of his life, he enjoyed exploring all that the Rockies had to offer.

Tom is survived by his wife Suzy, Stepsons Rob and Matt O'Hotto (Stepgrandson Jimmy O'Hotto); Son Parker Dennis; and Grandchildren Maggie and Parker (PJ) Dennis of Rapid City; Mother Brenda E Dennis; Sister Laura Kinser; Brother Michael (Stephanie) Dennis; and Sister-in-law Marlene Dennis; Nieces and Nephews.

Tom is preceded in death by his Grandmother Lillie Groth, Father Carroll W. Dennis, and Brother Raymond W. Dennis.

Please join with Tom's family and friends for a memorial and celebration of his life from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on April 29, 2023 at the Rapid City AA Club: 325 Deadwood Ave, Rapid City.