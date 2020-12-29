Thomas Uhrich

RAPID CITY | Tom Uhrich, 83, was called to his eternal home on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 17, 1937 to Stanis and Clara Uhrich in Roscoe, SD.

Tom married Jean Uhrich on July 6, 1959. Tom and Jean owned and operated Homecraft Bakery and later Uhrich Goldsmiths and The Clock Shop. They enjoyed many trips together, mainly in their motorhome. They were married until Jean's death in 2018. He was blessed to have a second love when he married Marie Holm. He treasured family immensely.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; son, Steve (Yvonne) Uhrich; daughter, Kris (Chris) Johnson; grandchildren, Ashlie Parks, Trevor (Heather) Johnson, and Dillon and Amanda Uhrich; five great-grandchildren, Evan and Isaac Parks, and Abram, Elliette and Aynslie Johnson; and his sisters, Eva Binfet and Jean Bertsch.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his parents; his brother, Larry; and sisters, Wallie Binfet, Chris Binfet and Rose Piatz.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Kirk Funeral Home. Masks are recommended.