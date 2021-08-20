Thomas W. Hobbs

Born in 1926 in Camp Crook, SD (Harding County). Moved to Spearfish 1932. Eagle Scout at age 15. Graduated Spearfish High School January 1945, four-year straight A student, lettered in two sports and dramatics, president of student body. Army draftee February 1945. Assigned 17 months service in the Philippines. Graduated Whittier College 1950 (President Nixon's alma mater) with highest honors. Attended graduate school at George Washington U in Washington, D.C. Scoutmaster in Faith Church, VA. Retired at age 51 as Senior Vice President, GEICO, after 27 years in Washington, D.C. home office. Served in Peace Corps 1978-1979 as business adviser to Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Tourism, St. Lucia (Caribbean).

Always loved traveling and spent the next 20 years traveling through approximately 100 countries of the world. Five trips around the world including one seven-month journey by British freighter ship. Traveled extensively by foot, his favorite means of transportation. Walked 250 miles across England from the Irish Sea to the North Sea. Wrote book of experience. Climbed to summit of approximately 35 of the 53 peaks over 14,000 feet in Colorado Rockies. In one day, at age 54, hiked to bottom of Grand Canyon going down Kaibab trail to Colorado River and traveling five miles to Bright Angel trail and on up to rim campsite... a total of 27 miles in one sweltering rainy day. Walked round-trip all Black Hills' Centennial and Mickelson trails. Retired from GEICO in 1977 to reside in Colorado's mountains. In 1989 moved back to Spearfish. Three years on the Board of Directors of Spearfish Canyon Foundation. Moved to villa in Westhills Village Retirement Community, Rapid City, SD, June 2007, where he spent his later years.