Thomas Watt

RAPID CITY | Thomas Dean Watt was born on Nov. 19, 1956, at William Newton Memorial Hospital in Winfield, Kansas. He was the son of Thomas William Watt and Yvonne Dianne (Schrader) Watt and the youngest of their three children.

Tom's father was a farmer in Winfield, raising wheat, corn, hay, sorghum, and cattle, and he also did body and fender repair work as a second source of income for the family. Tom and his sisters all worked on the family farm while they were growing up. For recreation the family enjoyed water skiing, swimming and camping out in the summers at Hulah Lake in Oklahoma, about 90 miles from Winfield.

He attended Winfield High School, then moved to Oregon with his mother for a few years. Tom then moved back to Kansas and worked for a time with his father in the body and fender repair business. During this time, Tom was searching for God. While reading the Bible at lunch one day, a co-worker approached him and invited him to a church convention. Tom made his profession of faith later that year and sought to serve Christ for the rest of his life. While still in Kansas, he spent three years in the ministry. After this period, he moved to western Kansas and met and married his first wife Carey and gained a daughter Cara.