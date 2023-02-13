(Rapid City) Timothy "Tim" Hutchinson, 64, passed away on February 10, 2023. A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, February 15, 1:00 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home with burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
