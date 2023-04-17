RAPID CITY - Tod Joseph Magstadt, 64, received fullness of joy as he entered into the presence of God on April 9, 2023. Born in Rapid City, SD on August 2, 1958, he studied electrical engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

He met his wife, Jeannie, whom he loved dearly over 38 years of marriage, in Aurora, CO. They married on June 2, 1984 and grew their family while exploring and adventuring in cities around the world - Aurora, CO, Houston, TX, Stavanger, Norway, Bay City, MI, and Marion, IA.

Tod's life was marked by a love for the Lord. He devoted his life to serving God's people, with Jeannie at his side, through recording and delivering C.H. Spurgeon sermons, meeting the needs of missionary families in Mexico, serving as elder at Mills Road Baptist Church and Vertical Life Church, providing biblical counseling, leading life groups for 20+ years, and so much more. He put God first in his life, and then Jeannie, every day.

Tod was precious to his loved ones and leaves a lasting legacy. His life was a testimony of walking with God in heartfelt obedience, and he brought up his sons in the discipline and instruction of the Lord. He was careful with his words and was sure to season his speech with salt. His wisdom was sought after and he will be sorely missed. He loved his family and he delighted in God.

Tod is survived by his wife, Jeannie Magstadt; children Steven Magstadt, Matthew Magstadt (Rebecca), Adam Magstadt (Beth), and Timothy Magstadt (Nishanthi); grandchildren Liam, Olivia, Ethan, Clark, and Gwen; parents Jerome (Jerry) and Charlene Magstadt; and sister Jill Magstadt.

Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths. (Proverbs 3:5-6)