Todd A. Bliss

RAPID CITY | Todd Anthony Bliss, 36, passed away on April 23, 2021. He was born on July 20, 1984 to Rod and Candace (Wendt) Bliss in Corpus Christi, TX. After living in Texas; Custer, SD; Madison, SD; and Balaton, MN with his parents and sisters, he settled in Rapid City.

Todd received his GED in 2003. He attended SD School of Mines & Technology, then transferred to business school in Bloomington, MN, for game programming. He was working for Murphy's in maintenance at the time of his death.

Todd was an amazing builder and innovator. He enjoyed working with his hands and he could engineer or repair anything.

Todd had a zest for life and took the time to do the things he loved. He enjoyed hiking, camping, prospecting, fishing, and hanging out with family and friends. He loved all kinds of racing and spent many weekends with his dad analyzing NASCAR races.

A geek at-heart, like his mom, Todd spent his whole life enjoying sci-fi and adventure movies with her. They always looked forward to the next Star Wars or James Bond movie. He built hundreds of Lego sets for himself and with his nephew Leyton. Being known for wearing his “nerdy” T-shirts until they fell apart, his parents and sister Hallie never failed to supply him new ones for his collection every birthday and Christmas.