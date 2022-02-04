 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Todd Taylor

RAPID CITY | Todd Taylor, 53, passed away January 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

