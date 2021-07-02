 Skip to main content
RAPID CITY | Tom Rathbun, 66, was welcomed to his eternal home on June 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones after a short, but aggressive battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at Fountain Springs Church, 2100 N Plaza Drive.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Susan Rathbun at 4740 Summerset Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702 as the family is still choosing how to honor Tom with memorials.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

