RAPID CITY - Tommy Lee Hanssen was born August 17, 1957, in Rapid City, S.D. to Leo and Alta (Albrecht) Hanssen. He attended grade school and high school in Rapid City.

His family home was taken in the 1972 flood, and at the age of 14, Tom drove his mother and 3 siblings to safety while waiting for Leo to return to Rapid City.

He was employed as a mechanic at Thomas Auto from 1975 until 1987, at which time he acquired the nickname "Cooter" from his coworkers. In 1987, he began his career with the City of Rapid City, first in the street department, and then moving to the Parks Department. He retired in 2014.

Tom spent many Friday nights at the Rapid City Central Speedway enjoying the races and helping his friends with a race car. He loved NASCAR races and was a fan of Dale Earnhardt, as well as the World of Outlaws and Funny Car drag racing. He loved automobile memorabilia, Ford pickups and Rambler cars. Topping the list of favorites was his '61 red Rambler American wagon.

He built his dream garage in 1995 and it quickly became a gathering place. You could always stop off for a beer, shoot the breeze, watch NASCAR races or discuss and work on your latest mechanical issues.

He enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing, and spent many seasons deer hunting with his friends and nephews.

Tom passed away on March 23, 2022. Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Melva "Lynn" Kindopp, his sister Laura (Gerald) Luken of Gillette, Wy., his brothers Harry & Richard of Rapid City, nephew Cory Luken & niece Heather Filangi, both of Gillette, Wy., mother-in-law Betty Kindopp of Chamberlain, sister-in-law Judy Brownell of Chamberlain, sister-in-law Carol Stanton of Rapid City, nephews Lee, Scott & Todd Brownell, Jamie & Dana Stanton, and niece Michelle Andersen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a 5 yr. old daughter, Jolene.

Now it's time for Tom to SHUT 'R DOWN, but the many memories we created with him will stay with us forever.

RIP, Tommy.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28th at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Live streaming of this service will be available at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.