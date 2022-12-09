RAPID CITY - Tony A. Dodd was born December 28, 1971 in Rapid City and passed away December 5, 2022 as the result of a fatal car accident in Rapid City.

Tony was loved by everyone he came in contact with. His infectious smile would fill every room and heart with light. His hug was a perfect combination of a big strong bear and a soft marshmallow. He was an incredible father, grandfather, son and friend.

He loved to camp, fish, and ride his motorcycle with family and friends; and sit around the campfire drinking a Bud Light and sharing funny memories, laughs, and loads of love. Oh how he loved love!

Tony grew up and graduated high school in Rapid City, and then pursued his dreams of art at The Art Center in Tucson, AZ where he graduated with National Honors with a degree in Graphic Design and Illustration. Continuing his dream, he became Vice President of Robert Sharp and Associates Advertising Agency where he thrived for 22 years. He will be missed by everyone that was blessed to be in his life. Right now he is rocking out to AC/DC on his drums that he loved so much!

Tony is survived by his children: Robert Dodd and Teale Dodd of Rapid City; and grandchildren: Lillian, Sabashtian, Cypris, Hendrix and Allura. Also grateful for sharing his life are his parents, Donald and Gail Dodd of Goffstown, NH and Clarence and Cheryl Jensen of Rapid City; brothers: Tim Dodd and his wife Jennifer of Danville, NH, Troy Dodd of Derry, NH and Andrew Jensen of Rapid City; and sisters: Jessica Jensen of Rapid City, Angela Mullins and husband Shawn of Tucson, AZ and Sara Jones and partner AJ of Loveland, CO.

Friends and relatives are invited to join in a Celebration of Life on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fine Arts Building located on the Central States Fairgrounds, 800 San Francisco Street, in Rapid City.