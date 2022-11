KADOKA - Tony Gould, age 65, of Kadoka, SD, died on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his daughter's home in Pierre, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Kadoka City Auditorium.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Kadoka City Auditorium.

Interment will be at the Kadoka Cemetery at later date.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.