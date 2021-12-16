 Skip to main content
RAPID CITY | Trey Dilan Scott, 27, of Rapid City, passed away December 13, 2021. Trey was born November 18, 1994 in Casper, Wyoming to Lori Aston and Wyatt Molzahn. He grew up in Rapid City and graduated from Central High School in 2013. In 2015 Trey welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Fynlee Scott, who was the light of his life! He will be remembered as a kindhearted, gentle soul who touched the hearts of many. Trey is survived by his daughter, Fynlee, mother, Lori, father, Wyatt, 5 brothers, Marcus, Vaughn, Tucker, McCoy and Trevor, and sister, Teagan. As well as his grandparents, Nanny, Papa, Ron, Gerald and Marie, in addition to many other family members and countless friends. Services will be held at 10am on Saturday, December 18th at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

