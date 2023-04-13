RAPID CITY - Trinity Ray Bullinger was born October 16, 1972 to Cyd and Peter Bullinger. Trinity took his own life on April 7, 2023. Our hearts are shattered.

On October 19, 2004, his only son Ty was born to him and Donell.

Trinity loved to hunt, fish, camp, and gold pan with his best friend, Rich.

Trinity was so talented. He could do anything from planting flowers to cooking prime rib or overhauling a vehicle engine! He played several kinds of sports and excelled at all of them.

He is survived by his momma Cyd; son Ty; grandma Sally; fiancee Annie; best friend Rich, Donell, and Nikki as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Peter, grandma and grandpa Hume and grandpa Ray Bullinger Sr.

A memorial service will be held at the Canyon Lake Methodist Church on April 19 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the service in the church gymnasium. Cards can be sent to Cyd Bullinger at 2117 5th Ave, Rapid City, SD 57702.

RIP Trinity... no more suffering, son.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.