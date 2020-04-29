× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tucker D. Greenough

CHADRON, Neb. | Tucker Dean Greenough, age 38, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in an automobile accident near Glendo WY.

Tucker was born on Jan. 26, 1982 in Lusk, WY, to Dale and Melody (Stacy) Greenough. Tucker grew up in Wyoming and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting pool with his family and friends. He loved music and taught himself to play the guitar and write music.

Tucker is survived by his two children, son Riley Fare of Golden CO and daughter Jayleen Walton of Loveland, CO, his parents, Melody Sandona of Chadron, NE and Dale Greenough of Lusk, WY, his grandmothers JoAnn Greenough of Lusk, WY and Celia Stacy of Colorado Springs, CO, his brother Attilio Sandona of Chadron, NE and his two sisters Mandi May of Rapid City, SD and Brytne Greenough of Lusk, WY; his aunts & uncles Dan & Micci Stacy, Theresa Chambers & Perry Bloodworth, Cathy Halstead & Jon Wilder, Pat & Shawna Stacy, Christine Stacy, and Doug & Julie Greenough; his beloved cousins and so very many good friends it would be impossible to list them all.

In lieu of flowers, Tucker's family is asking for donations to his children's college fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tucker-greenough-memorial-fund-for-his-children

Tucker's memorial Celebration of Life will take place at Esterbrook Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, and his ashes will be scattered on Laramie Peak later this summer.

To plant a tree in memory of Tucker Greenough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.