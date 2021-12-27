PHILIP | Valerie "Val" Oldenberg of Philip, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at her home near Philip at the age of 41.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the American Legion Hall in Philip with Pastor Kathy Chesney officiating.

Burial will military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home.