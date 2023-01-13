 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vance M. Sneve

  • 0

RAPID CITY - Vance M. Sneve, 91, of Rapid City, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Memorial Eucharist, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 followed by entombment at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New government report shows more than 350 new UFO sightings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News