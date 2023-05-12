RAPID CITY - Vance M. Sneve, 91, of Rapid City, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at a local care center.

Vance Marshall Sneve was born March 1, 1931 to Tilda (Sween) and John Sneve on the family fam in Brookings County SD. He completed grade school at Dist. 89 and graduated from Brookings High School with the Class of '49.

In 1955, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from S.D. State University.

His college years were interrupted in 1950-1952 when he was on active duty as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army.

He was the SDSU Homecoming Chairman in 1954. Upon graduation from college, he worked for IBM as a Sales Representative for ten years.

He then returned to SDSU to earn a Master's degree in Education Administration and while employed as an Industrial Arts Teacher at the Flandreau Indian School, he served as a Teacher/Supervisor, Assistant Principal and Acting Principal at Flandreau until he retired in 1985.

In 1955 he married Virginia Driving Hawk, they both shared work and travel experiences in the States as well as overseas.

Upon retirement, they made their home in the Rapid City, and enjoyed their summer place at Rochford. In 2014, they moved to West Hills Village and participated in many of the available activities.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Shirley and husband Tom Rickers, Lincoln, NE; son, the Rev. Paul Sneve and wife Talley, Vermillion, SD; and son, Alan Sneve, Minneapolis, MN; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He became a Master Mason in 1970 and served three terms as Master of the Flandreau Masonic Lodge. He served many years as a Lay Reader of the Episcopal Church in Flandreau and at of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Rapid City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Tilda Sneve, siste,r Myra Sundet, brothers: Ernest Sneve, and Orlando Sneve.

A Memorial Eucharist will be offered at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023 followed by entombment at Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials may give to the Dr. Stanley Sundet Scholarship Fund, at South Dakota State University or other charities.