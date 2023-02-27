Private funeral services are being held at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Rapid City, SD.

Velda Hawley, 106, of Rapid City, was born at Quinn, SD on November 26, 1916 to Sam and Vada May (Farnsworth) Bloom. She passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Corsica, SD on February 21, 2023.

Velda graduated from Quinn High School. On April 4, 1936 she married Glenn A. Hawley. The first five years of their marriage they lived in Denver, CO; Gallup, NM; Glasgow, MT and Edgemont, SD, wherever Glenn's work took them. In 1943 they moved to Rapid City, SD and resided there the rest of their married life. They had three daughters: twins, Glenda and Wenda were born in Denver, CO, however Wenda only lived a few days. After moving to Rapid City, their third daughter, Vonna was born. Glenn passed away in 1990. Velda lived in their home in Rapid City for some time and then moved to an apartment until the age of 100 when she moved to Wagner, SD where her daughter Glenda lived.

Velda was forever an optimist, although challenged by many obstacles in her life. She was a gracious lady who made the most of every day and was the perfect example of "hard work never hurt anyone."

Velda is survived by her two daughters: Glenda Hall of Wagner and Vonna Hafner of Broomfield, CO; three grandsons: Joe Hall, John Hafner and Douglas Hafner; four great-grandchildren: Katie Bartunek, Andrew Hall, Simon Hafner and Elizabeth Hafner; three great-great grandchildren: Grady, Hayes and Kolston Bartunek.

Velda was preceded in death by her husband, one daughter and one granddaughter, Janelle Hall.