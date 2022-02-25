CARROLLTON, TX - Velesta "Vickie" Maxine Coleman died February 20, 2022 in Carrollton, Texas, in her 100th year. She once attributed her longevity to "never learning to knit." Knitting didn't shorten her life, she just knew it meant you weren't moving. And whether chasing kids, cleaning house, or dancing, until she reached her twilight years she loved being in motion.

She was born to Ilda Faye and Leelan Turner Jones on October 24, 1922 in Chadron, Nebraska. Her father worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad and the family lived in Deadwood and Rapid City, where she learned to love gymnastics and dance. In 1937 the family moved to Long Pine Nebraska. There she met the man she would marry and live with for sixty-three years, Richard William Coleman.

In Long Pine she and Richard started dancing to big band music at a dance hall called Nebraska Hidden Paradise. Thus began a life-long devotion to dancing. They danced wherever they could, whenever they could; only death would separate them.

Vickie graduated from Chadron High School in 1940 and attended Chadron State Normal College through 1941. She then moved to Denver, Colorado where she lived with a married aunt and worked at Montgomery Ward.

In 1943 Richard enlisted in the Navy as a recruiting officer. They were married on June 5, 1943 in Oakland, California. As the war progressed, they moved to Norfolk, Virginia and Brooklyn, NY, living and working near Richard's naval bases.

After the war they returned to Chadron where Richard went to work for Midwest Furniture eventually becoming a part owner in the firm that would later be renamed Freed's Furniture. In Chadron Vickie gave birth to three children: Jim (1945) Nancy (1949) and Tom (1955.) The family moved to Hot Springs, S.D in 1956 when Midwest Furniture opened a store and Richard was chosen to manage it. The family remained in Hot Springs enjoying the pleasures of living in the Black Hills until 1961 when they moved to Rapid City opening another Midwest store. The family lived in Rapid City for the next thirty-two years during which time their fourth child, Jeffrey (1962) was born.

Vickie joined Richard as partner and bookkeeper in a new business venture, The Studio of Interior Design, located across from Halley Park and later another business, Coleman Bedding Company. She and Richard lost their home on Rapid Creek in the 1972 Rapid City Flood. Vickie along with her daughter-in-law, Chris and her sons, Jeff and Jim, jumped from a neighbor's roof onto a wooded slope to escape that night's raging flood waters. Though the businesses suffered from the flood's effects, the family escaped injury. They were however left with harrowing tales to tell. She balanced all this with raising her children, maintaining a home, occasionally reading a book. She and Richard were enthusiastic members of a local social group devoted to swing dancing called the "39 Club" and they were never found too far from a dance floor.

In 1993 they moved to Arizona where Richard worked part-time at Freeds Furniture in Surprise. They loved Arizona. The sun and the lifestyle added years to their lives Vickie insisted. She golfed, decently, took up running, found a wealth of friends and never picked up a pair of knitting needles. She did however, much to her children's chagrin, occasionally sit too long in front of a favorite slot machine.

Richard died at 84 in 2006 and Vickie lived in Surprise until 2012 before moving to Dallas to live with her son Tom and family. She spent much of her remaining years traveling to see her children, regretting that she didn't see enough of them. Her passion for crosswords blossomed, her table always stacked high with puzzles supplied by son, Tom, who became her caregiver and confidant. She read almost a novel a week.

A life well lived, "perhaps a bit too long" she once said, but she would have agreed, who wants to leave the dance floor until the band quits playing?

She is survived by her son, Jim (Chris) of Rapid City, SD; grandson, Benjamin (Irene) of Philadelphia, PA; great-grandchildren: Winslow and Harriet; grandson, Samuel (Lisa) of Minneapolis; great-grandson, Max; daughter, Nancy Barton of Tulsa, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Page Brockwell of Tulsa; great-grandchildren: Sophia Gavino and John Gavino; son, Tom (Rita) of Carrollton, TX; grandson, Marshall of Frisco, TX and great-grandson, Landon; grandson, Justin (Kim) of Wylie, TX and great-grandchildren: Dylan and Faith; son, Jeffrey (Mary Jo) of Rochester, Minnesota and grandchildren: Kelsey (James), Grant and Anna all of Chicago, IL and Allison of Rochester.

Vickie will be inurned with Richard at the Black Hills National Cemetery in a private service sometime this summer.