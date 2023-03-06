Velma Collins, age 94 of Belle Fourche, died Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette, WY.
The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Velma's funeral can be viewed live or following, from her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com