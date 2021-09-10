Velma J. Austin

TACOMA, Wash. | Velma Joan (Morrill) Ross Austin, 91, died April 21, 2020, in Tacoma, due to reoccurring cancer.

She was born in Sturgis, South Dakota to Earl and Margaret (Hayes) Morrill. Her father was a district attorney, state senator, mayor and handled the legal paperwork and advice for the start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Her mother was often an office holder in many organizations.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents; her former spouse, Harold “Hal” Ross who was the father of her children; and siblings Betty Killian, Lois Watson, Earlene Boggs, David Morrill, and Sharon Morrill.

She is survived by her spouse, Charles Austin; children, Michael (Sheryl) Ross, Meryl Pelletier, Martine (Terry) Roth, Maria Corkern, and stepdaughter Joyce Austin; siblings, Carolyn (Ben) Werner and John (Sandra) Morrill; sister-in-law, Marybeth Austin; as well as eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson plus numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.