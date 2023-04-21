RAPID CITY - Velna Grace (Simons) Martin, passed away peacefully in her Rapid City home Sunday March 26, 2023, at the blessed age of 103. Born August 4, 1919, in her grandparents' home in Englewood, South Dakota, she was raised by her parents, Fredrick Simons and Edith (Ward) Simons. Growing up on the family homestead near Beulah, Wyoming, Velna shared adventures with her sister Veva (Simons) Ferguson and her two brothers, Frankie Simons and Freddie Simons.

Velna was a talented musician who played piano at area dance halls. At a dance, she met the love of her life, Ormie Wesley Martin, and they were married six weeks later on August 11, 1940, in Spearfish. A lifelong learner and servant, Velna graduated from Spearfish High School with honors, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Black Hills State College. She taught for 33 years throughout Wyoming, Lead and Rapid City, eventually retiring in 1985. Many in the community still know her as Mrs. Martin to this day. Her husband, Ormie, passed away in 1983 after 43 years of marriage. Velna stoically continued as the matriarch of her family. She was a pillar in the Black Hills community, serving on Job's Daughter Council and Christ's Episcopal Church Choir and various guilds in Lead. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City. Velna was a historian of over a century of family and life experiences, a teacher, a storyteller and a friend to many generations. She was an avid gardener, baker, enjoyed traveling and entertaining.

Velna is survived by her two daughters, Carol Jean Luster and Edith Annette (Jim) Gesick, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She fostered lifelong memories and close relationships with everyone she met. Her wishes were to "Leave a little nourishment for the fruit of the earth and some memories for those I love, that will be enough." Velna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings. A private celebration of a life lived and loved will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish as well as her family's homestead. As the heart and soul of her family, Velna wished to provide basic nutrition to all, and spread joy and love in her Rapid City and Lead communities even after she passed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the following organizations: Student Nutrition Angel Fund / Rapid City Area Schools, Meals on Wheels / Western South Dakota, Christ Episcopal Church in Lead or Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City. Please visit the online memorial for Velna at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.