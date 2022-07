RAPID CITY - Vera Louise (Hawman) Downes, of Rapid City, SD, was surrounded by her loving family as she was called to her heavenly home by God on June 28, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. A lunch will follow at First United Methodist Church at 629 Kansas City, Rapid City, SD. On line condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com