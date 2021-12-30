RAPID CITY | VerDonna "Donna" Mae Emery Van Liere, 88, passed away on December 27, 2021 of Alzheimer's disease in the memory care unit at Peaceful Pines Senior Living Center in Rapid City, SD. Donna was born on December 2, 1933, in Colton, SD, to Wayne and Kathryn (Skrovig) Emery. In 1951 she graduated from Colton High School. Donna graduated from South Dakota State University in 1954. While in college she was a member of a vocalist group, a committee that focused on scholarship programs for women, and a participant in Hobo Days activities. Following college Donna taught home economics at Colton High School, which she greatly enjoyed.

On October 5, 1956, Donna married her high school sweetheart, Don Van Liere. They were married 60 years when Don passed away in 2016. Donna raised four children and her brother, Robert Emery, who joined the family as a young boy. In addition to raising a family, Donna assisted her husband with their businesses as the administrator/bookkeeper for many years. In 1959 they moved to Brookings and in 1976 the family relocated to Rapid City. Donna enjoyed exploring the Black Hills, gardening, bowling, golfing, and boating. Donna appreciated a slow boat ride at Lake Poinsett and Lake Pactola although Don liked a speedier ride! She was a member of “Z Club” which was a regular social gathering of her girlfriends and on occasion the group included their husbands. Donna's true passion was her love of entertaining for family and friends. She was known for her cooking and baking skills, her ability to create beautifully decorated homes, and her overall hospitability. She was also an active member of P.E.O, a national non-profit organization dedicated to the educational opportunities for women.

While a resident of the memory care unit, Donna was fortunate to be cared for by a group of individuals that not only called her grandmother, but loved her as their own family member. Although she had lost the ability to talk, they somehow always knew what she desired or needed. We want to thank them for their ongoing compassionate care not only of Donna, but for the family and other residents as well.

Donna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her sister, Elaine Wieman; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and James Edwards, and brother-in-law, Raymond Van Liere.

Donna is survived by her brother, Robert Emery; children, Victoria (Tim) Sweeney, Todd Van Liere, Tim Van Liere, and Marci (Mark) Bachman; sister-in-law, Marilyn Van Liere; brother and sister-in-law, Merle and Bette Van Liere; grandchildren, Ryan Sweeney, Mitchell Bachman, Clayton Van Liere, Cordell Van Liere, and Vincent Van Liere; daughter-in-law Rebekkah Van Liere; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601, or Black Hills Works, 514 Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD, 57701. Black Hills Works is an organization that serves adults with disabilities including Donna's oldest grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to services. Private family burial will follow. Masks are encouraged at the funeral and live-streaming of the service will be available at www.kirkfuneralhome.com