RAPID CITY | Verla I. Curl, 79, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2020.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1940 in Custer to Orvel and Lillian Gould. Verla married Bernard L. Curl on June 11, 1960 in Custer. They spent 52 wonderful years together.

Verla was a stay-at-home mom for many years and enjoyed working at Landstrom's Jewelry.

She was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 698 Auxiliary. She enjoyed the widow's group at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Verla was meticulous about her home. Verla enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, and genealogy. She loved spending time with family, grandkids, and great-grandson. She enjoyed living in the Black Hills and spent a lot of time camping. Verla enjoyed seeing the wildflowers that grew in the Hills, traveling and being a tourist.

Verla was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, and sister.

Survivors include children: Kevin (Sandy) Curl, Arvada, CO, Roxanne Kursave, Rapid City, Debbie (Larry) Carden, Black Hawk, and Ragen (Amanda) Janssen, Black Hawk; grandkids: Casey (Jean) Kursave, Chandra (Mike) Olsen, Kayleigh (Tyler) Curl, Emaleigh Curl, Austin Curl, Haiden Janssen, Shelby Dyer, Dillon Rempfer, Tanner Rempfer; and great-grandson, Michael Olsen III.