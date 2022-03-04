RAPID CITY - Verle "Fritzi" Goehring died Friday, February 25, 2022, at the age of 99.

Viewing will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Boulevard, at 9:00 a.m. Services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Verle Bernice Shurtleff was born October 30, 1922, in Olney, Illinois. She lived on the family farm in Bone Gap, Illinois with her parents Clarence Ellsworth Shurtleff and Harriet Charlotte (Williams) Shurtleff, and sister Maurice Amelia. Verle attended Bone Gap High School, where she was in the choir and played tuba in the band. After graduation she began nursing school in Chicago, where she met Oscar Goehring from Lowry, South Dakota, who was serving in the Army Air Force. He gave her the endearing name of Fritzi and it stayed with her for life. They married at the First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City, South Dakota, on June 11, 1943.

Paul, their first child, died in childbirth in 1945 in Dover, Delaware, where Oscar was stationed. Daughter Diana Sue was born in Olney Illinois, and shortly thereafter Oscar was reassigned to Ellsworth AFB. The family returned to Rapid City, where daughters Linda Lou and Susan Kay were born.

Oscar, still on active reserve, taught Math at RCHS. During this time he and Fritzi built Motel Rapid. While managing the motel, they both attended Black Hills State. Fritzi earned her B.A. in Elementary Education and Oscar earned his Master's in Education. Oscar was promoted to Principal of West Junior High and Fritzi taught at Douglas, South Canyon, Cleghorn, and Meadowbrook Elementary Schools. Although both were working two jobs, they allotted time for vacations and family outings in the Black Hills. As both parents loved music, the three girls were given music lessons and were encouraged by Fritzi to sing as a trio.

Fritzi was a volunteer Grey Lady at the hospital and was active in 4H, The Extension Club, Bridge Club, and the Rapid City Motel Association. She was a life member of AAUW, who awarded her "The Woman of Worth Award." She and Oscar were founding and session members of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

After Oscar died in 1970, Fritzi continued teaching. She filled her summers working at the 1880 train as the Office Manager. She obtained her real estate license and worked for Century 21. Upon retiring from teaching, she operated gift shops in Keystone, and later, two shops in Hill City. In 1991 she established and managed Travel Connection with her daughter Linda. She became a resident at West Hills Village and became involved by serving as a volunteer and board member.

Fritzi was preceded in death by her parents, sister Maurice (McCauley), husband Oscar, son Paul, and daughter Diana Sue Cranny.

She is survived by her daughters: Linda Rose, of Rapid City, and Susan (John) Waldron, of Fort Worth TX; son-in-law, Jack Cranny, of California, and six grandchildren: John and Jeff (Michelle) Cranny of California, Lori (Darren) Hall, of Pierre, Marc (Andrea) Rose, of Manhattan, Kansas, and John (Isabel) and Chris Waldron, of Texas. Fifteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren lovingly called Fritzi, GG.

Because of Fritzi's love of the arts, memorials may be directed to the Allied Arts Fund, PO Box 4080, Rapid City, SD 57709.

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.