WICKENBURG, AZ - Vern L. Ernst, 87, died Nov. 10, 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 27 at 2:30 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Fellowship and cookies to follow at the Piedmont Community Center, 16373 N. 2nd Street, Piedmont.
