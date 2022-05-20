 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vern L. Ernst

WICKENBURG, AZ - Vern L. Ernst, 87, died Nov. 10, 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 27 at 2:30 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Fellowship and cookies to follow at the Piedmont Community Center, 16373 N. 2nd Street, Piedmont.

