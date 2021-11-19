WICKENBURG, Ariz. | Vern L. Ernst, 87, passed away November 10, 2021, at Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, AZ.

Vern was born May 22, 1934, at home in Roscoe, SD to Eugene and Mary Ernst. He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956. He married Georgie Ann (Dodie) Hammond in Roscoe, SD on August 11, 1957.

Vern was a true cowboy who had many adventures riding his horse. He was a proud outrider for the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup for 13 years. Vern also enjoyed the camaraderie of lifelong friends on his annual trail rides with the Western South Dakota Buckaroos and the Custer Trail Ride.

After his retirement from First Western Bank in 1998, Vern and Dodie moved to Wickenburg, AZ, where he enjoyed riding his horse and going on 4-wheeler rides with friends. In Wickenburg, he participated in cattle cutting and sorting; winning some trophies and buckles along the way.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Dodie, son Todd (Cheri), and daughters Cheryl Sloan, Shelly (Jack) Kaup, and Sheila Fisher; his grandchildren, who were the joy of his life; Jessica Fisher, Sheena Ernst, Tyler (Alycia) Ernst, Alexandra (Josh) Miller, Mason Kaup, Maryssa Kaup, Mia Sloan and Ian Sloan and seven great-grandchildren; his brother Gordon (Wanda) Ernst and sister Shirley Guthmiller and numerous nieces and nephews.

Meeting him in heaven are his grandson Zack, his parents, sisters Verna, Norma, Ruby, and Pam, and brothers, Melvin and Myron.

Vern was a loving father, a devoted husband, a loyal friend, and he will be dearly missed.

Family suggests memorials be made to the Buckaroo Scholarship Fund or charity of choice. Condolences may be sent to Dodie Ernst, 1855 W. Wickenburg Way, #6, Wickenburg, AZ 85390. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Black Hills at a later date.