Vern Linder Jr.
RAPID CITY | Vern E. Linder Jr., 61, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, while under the care of Black Hills Hospice.
Vern was born June 9, 1959 in Rapid City to Vern and Maxine Linder. The youngest of three children, Vern was a charming and charismatic man. He had many occupations in his life, and most notably was the superintendent of Rapid City's public golf courses. A man of many talents, Vern had a passion for horticulture, carpentry, mechanics, hunting and fishing. To know Vern was to love him and embrace the adventures he brought into your life.
Described by his only son as his biggest best friend, Vern lived his life on his own terms, meeting obstacles with tenacity and fury that matched his boisterous personality. In his later years those skills evolved into a love of gardening and caring for animals.
Vern's spirit departed this world filled with love, holding the hand of his dearest friend Renee Handley, and listening to his son Whitney's voice reflecting on all of the wonderful memories they made and the bond they shared. He found peace knowing he was loved and supported by his sisters, Judy and Jan.
He is survived by his son, Whitney and his daughter-in-law Jamie Linder; as well as three grandchildren, Levi (15), Layla (12), and Lane (9) Linder. In addition to his sisters, Judy (Bob) Messer and Jan (Dan) Wawak, many nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Maxine Linder and his beloved dog Missy. Vern will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff and caregivers from Black Hills Hospice for the compassionate care given to Vern during his stay there.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.