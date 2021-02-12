Vern Linder Jr.

RAPID CITY | Vern E. Linder Jr., 61, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, while under the care of Black Hills Hospice.

Vern was born June 9, 1959 in Rapid City to Vern and Maxine Linder. The youngest of three children, Vern was a charming and charismatic man. He had many occupations in his life, and most notably was the superintendent of Rapid City's public golf courses. A man of many talents, Vern had a passion for horticulture, carpentry, mechanics, hunting and fishing. To know Vern was to love him and embrace the adventures he brought into your life.

Described by his only son as his biggest best friend, Vern lived his life on his own terms, meeting obstacles with tenacity and fury that matched his boisterous personality. In his later years those skills evolved into a love of gardening and caring for animals.

Vern's spirit departed this world filled with love, holding the hand of his dearest friend Renee Handley, and listening to his son Whitney's voice reflecting on all of the wonderful memories they made and the bond they shared. He found peace knowing he was loved and supported by his sisters, Judy and Jan.