ST. PAUL, MN - Verna J. (Madsen) Rowe, nearly 93; 63 year resident of North St. Paul, MN.

Born November 16, 1929, in Rapid City, SD, entered life eternal peacefully on October 29, 2022 at her assisted living home in Little Canada, MN.

Preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Minnie Madsen of New Underwood, SD, her beloved husband of 57 years, William "Bill" Rowe, and her four older siblings, brothers: Everett, Dale and Don Madsen and sister Violet Ostrosky. Survived by son Steve (Julie) Rowe of Cambridge, WI; daughter Cindy (Kevin) Carlson of Maplewood, MN; grandmother of Bryan Hanson (Jenny), Katie Rowe, Natalie Swenson (Pete), Tyler Carlson (Danica Durand); great–grandmother of: Isabella, Veronica, Sam, Jackson, Hank, Chip, and baby Tatum; sister-in-law to, Rev. James Rowe and Jim and Joyce Swenson; cousin of, Betty Bonowitz; many nieces, nephews and other relatives, several that live in the Rapid City area.

Verna dearly loved and took great pride and interest in her immediate and extended family. She was a life-long learner who had many interests. She exhibited warmth, positivity and encouragement.

Verna cherished her deep and long-lasting friendships through North Presbyterian Church, watercolor "painting pals", handbells, her wonderful neighbors and helpers, and with her newer friends as well. She was an excellent conversationalist and enjoyed engaging with everyone she came in contact with.

Memorial service Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at North Church, 2675 Highway 36, North Saint Paul, MN 55109. Visitation with family prior to the service starting at 10:00 AM and during the luncheon after.

Memorials preferred to North Church or Remember Niger Coalitions to support education for children in Niger, Africa.