SIOUX FALLS | Vernon Bump, 83, formerly of Pierre, died on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, at Isburg Funeral Chapel, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre with burial the following day at 11 a.m. (MST) at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City. For those unable to attend the service, it will be live-streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Vernon LeRoy Bump was born on January 13, 1938 to James D. Bump and Iva Jane (Davis) Bump in Rapid City, South Dakota. He attended Wilson Grade School, Rapid City Junior High, graduating from Rapid City Central High School in 1956. He attended one year at SDSU, before transferring and graduating from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1961 with a B.S. degree in Geological Engineering; he became a Licensed Professional Geotechnical Engineer. He proudly served the great state of South Dakota with the Department of Transportation for 40 years. He was well respected throughout the state, nationally, and by many within his local community. Vernon has received honors including the SDSM&T Medallion Award, "Mr. Northwest Geotech" in 1999 and 2000, Best Presentation at the Northwest Geotechnical Engineers Workshop in 2000, South Dakota Department of Transportation Hall of Honor in 2003 and the 2013 Guy E March Medal Recipient from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Alumni Association. He Loved his alma mater SDSM&T and Theta Tau fraternity brothers.

He married Gloria Imsland in Rapid City in 1960. Vernon and Gloria stayed busy following children's and grandchildren's school activities and enjoyed traveling, especially back home to his beloved Black Hills. He was blessed through his faith and loved hobbies: cooking, bird watching, love for nature, gardening, fishing and boating. His passion was music, dancing, family and friends, and of course his love for geology and rocks. Vernon played an active role in organizing Capitol City Little League Baseball and volunteered for the Boy Scouts. Vern took dance lessons before his first travel Cruise.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Gloria, children (listed above) and grandchildren: Caitlin Hepper Logan (Jeff) Sioux Falls; Matthew Bump (Jenna Baltzer Bump) Sioux Falls; Eric Hepper (Mary) Pine, Colorado; Alyssa Bump (Dan Etzkorn) Pierre and Regan Lehr, Sioux Falls; Great-grand-daughter Zoey Logan. Sister-in-law, Connie Bump; Nieces, Jennifer (Bump) Kurash, Lori Kamppi; Nephews: Rev. James Bump, Calvin Kamppi, and Jerry Kamppi. Departed before him were his parents Dr. James D. Bump, Iva Bump Laval, and step-father, Dr. William Laval, brother James Bump, grandson, Tyler Hepper; his parents-in-law, Torjus Imsland and Eva(Mehlberg) Imsland), brother in-law Dale Imsland, sister in-law Carol Kamppi and husband Ken Kamppi.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will go to an SDSM&T Endowment fund OR Faith Lutheran Endowment fund. It was his wish to develop a scholarship for SDSM&T students.