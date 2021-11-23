SIOUX FALLS | Vernon Bump, 83, formerly of Pierre, died on Thursday, November 18 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, at Isburg Funeral Chapel, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre, with burial at 11 a.m. (MST) the following day (Tuesday, November 30) at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City.

The family wishes to invite friends to join them for a reception following the graveside committal services in Rapid City at the Bump Lounge in the Surbeck Center on the campus of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology from 1-4 p.m.