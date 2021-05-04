Vernon D. McMullen

RAPID CITY | Vernon Dale McMullen, 91, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Fountain Springs Nursing Home. He was born in Brush, CO, and had lived in Rapid City since 1966.

Vern worked for Frontier Airlines for over 35 years and was very active in Kiwanis and Boy Scouts. He had a special love for gardening and also liked to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred in 2018 and his youngest daughter, Joy (Bret) Morgan in 2016. Vern and Millie had been married 69 years.

He is survived by his daughters, Sheryl (Scott) Loux and Marvis McMullen; his son, Mark (Karen) McMullen; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7 at Kirk Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, cards/memorials may be sent to 1921 Cruz Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702 and will be donated.