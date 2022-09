RAPID CITY - Vernon McGee 89 of Rapid City passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00p.m. Thursday, September 8 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am on Friday September 9 at the funeral home, with burial following at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com