NEWELL - Veron McCarthy, 85, of Newell, SD, died at his home Friday, April 28, 2023. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at Newell Evangelical Church, Newell, SD, with visitation one-hour prior. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.