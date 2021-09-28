RAPID CITY | Veronica "Nicky" Christine Reese, 70, passed away Sept. 21, 2021 at Rapid City Monument Health.
Nicky was a resident of the Rapid City area almost all of her life. She was well known for owning a thriving woman's health club, Spa 80 for Women. Nicky was mom to some, boss to others, and a friend to all. Her unexpected death has left us all in shock. We invite all friends and family to mourn together at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, at Wilson Park.
