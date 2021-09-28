 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veronica (Nicky) Christine Reese

Veronica (Nicky) Christine Reese

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Veronica Veronica (Nicky) Christine Reese

RAPID CITY | Veronica "Nicky" Christine Reese, 70, passed away Sept. 21, 2021 at Rapid City Monument Health.

Nicky was a resident of the Rapid City area almost all of her life. She was well known for owning a thriving woman's health club, Spa 80 for Women. Nicky was mom to some, boss to others, and a friend to all. Her unexpected death has left us all in shock. We invite all friends and family to mourn together at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, at Wilson Park.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Public Works Committee meeting 9-28

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Vaccine clinic opens again at Rushmore Mall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News