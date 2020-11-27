Dec. 29, 1948 – Nov. 23, 2020

HELENA, Mont. | Vicki Dibble Samoray, formerly of Edgemont, SD, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at St. Peters Hospital in Helena from complications due to cancer.

Vicki was born in Hot Springs, SD, the first child of Chuck and Bonnie Dibble. She was inquisitive and bright from the start. She was a delight to watch as she progressed through everyday life. A bright star always searching for goodness and fairness.

She graduated from Edgemont High School in 1967. Attended Chadron State College and Black Hills State College. Vicki worked at the Black Hills Workshop in Rapid City, SD as a Social Worker/Counselor for several years where she flourished because she was able to help those less fortunate. She loved the patients she worked with and grew in wisdom from their honesty and bravery.

She married Ronald Samoray in 1977. To this union they had three sons, Ron, Chuck and Dave. Sadly, Ron passed away in a car accident in 1985 leaving Vicki to raise her three little boys. She was a devoted and loving mother who always defended her sons and worked tirelessly to provide for them.

Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Samoray; her father, Chuck Dibble; and numerous aunts and uncles, all of them being her “favorite”.