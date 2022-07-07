BELLE FOURCHE - Vicki Heairet, age 70, of Belle Fourche, and formerly Buffalo SD, went home to heaven surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Hospice House in Rapid City.

The funeral service will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Interment will take place at the Buffalo Cemetery. Friends may leave written condolences and view her video tribute on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.