Vicki May Eisenbraun

Vicki May Eisenbraun

RAPID CITY – Vicki May Eisenbraun, 62, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Friends and family are invited to a funeral service for Vicki on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and light refreshments will follow the service. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Hospice House/Hospice of the Hills or to the Northern Hills Humane Society. Please visit the online memorial for Vicki at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.

